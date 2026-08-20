SC forms panel to probe NEET protest police excesses in Delhi
Five-member committee to examine alleged violence, harassment and molestation of protesters, as well as injuries caused by police and security personnel
The Supreme Court on Thursday constituted a five-member high-powered committee headed by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters during recent NEET protests in Delhi, as well as violence against police personnel.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the committee would also include former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.
The court said the panel had been constituted after considering the expertise and experience of its members and the diversity of the committee.
“We are confident that the recommendations of the HPEC will be of invaluable assistance to this Court, and the Committee will be able to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all such issues as merit due contemplation,” the bench said.
The Supreme Court clarified that the inquiry would not be a one-time exercise and directed the committee to conduct continuous and periodic assessments of the issues and submit interim findings periodically.
Alleged violence against women protesters
The court asked the committee to prioritise allegations of targeted violence, harassment and molestation of female protesters.
It also directed the panel to examine allegations of serious injuries caused to protesters by police and security personnel.
The committee will investigate the chain of command that allegedly resulted in the use of force, identify those responsible and examine whether existing laws, rules or norms were breached.
The bench said these issues should be addressed as a priority as part of the committee’s broader assessment.
Clashes during July 20 march
The Supreme Court’s decision follows clashes during a CJP-led march to Parliament in Delhi on 20 July.
Protesters had taken to the streets over allegations concerning irregularities in NEET and other examinations. Security personnel used lathis and tear gas shells to disperse protesters attempting to move towards Parliament.
The committee has been tasked with examining allegations concerning the conduct of both protesters and police personnel, including claims of violence against security forces.
The Supreme Court said its continuous review would allow the panel to assess the issues comprehensively and submit its findings to the court periodically.