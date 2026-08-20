SC forms panel to probe NEET protest police excesses in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday constituted a five-member high-powered committee headed by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters during recent NEET protests in Delhi, as well as violence against police personnel.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the committee would also include former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.

The court said the panel had been constituted after considering the expertise and experience of its members and the diversity of the committee.

“We are confident that the recommendations of the HPEC will be of invaluable assistance to this Court, and the Committee will be able to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all such issues as merit due contemplation,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court clarified that the inquiry would not be a one-time exercise and directed the committee to conduct continuous and periodic assessments of the issues and submit interim findings periodically.