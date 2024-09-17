SC grants bail to main accused in 2017 actress assault case in Kerala

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 September gave bail to Sunil N S, the main accused in the 2017 actress assault case in Kerala in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

A bench of Justices A S Oka and Pankaj Mithal was hearing Sunil's plea challenging the Kerala High Court order dismissing his bail application in the case. He is also known as 'Pulsar Suni'.

The bench considered his long period of incarceration of over seven years and also that the trial proceedings in the case were not likely to conclude soon.

The top court said Sunil should be produced before the trial court within a week for imposition of bail conditions for his release.

It said the prosecution may argue before the trial court for stringent conditions to be imposed for his release on bail.