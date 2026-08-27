SC gives Centre 2 weeks to respond on warning labels for junk food
Court links food-safety concerns to right to life, questions Centre's reluctance to introduce front-of-pack health warnings
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Centre two weeks to clarify its position on introducing front-of-pack warning labels on junk food, amid concerns over rising obesity and the health risks associated with foods high in salt, sugar, saturated fats and calories.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said public health could not be compromised and indicated that it could issue further directions if the Centre failed to take appropriate steps.
The matter arose from a public interest litigation filed by the NGO 3S and Our Health Society, which has sought stronger regulatory measures and clearer nutritional information on packaged food products.
During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel Rajiv Shankar Dwivedi argued that several years had passed since the issue was first raised before the court, but adequate action had not been taken.
The petition focuses on the need to make consumers more clearly aware of the nutritional risks associated with ultra-processed and junk food, particularly products containing high levels of salt, sugar and saturated fat.
Court questions Centre's position
The bench questioned arguments suggesting that India could not be expected to match standards adopted by developed countries.
Justice Pardiwala asked whether such an approach effectively meant that India should continue to remain a developing or underdeveloped country.
The court said the issue was being placed before the Centre for consideration and gave the government two weeks to respond.
The bench also linked food safety and public health to the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The court's observations come amid growing concerns about obesity among both children and adults and the rapid expansion of India's market for ultra-processed foods.
Obesity rises among children
Data cited during the proceedings indicated a sharp increase in obesity among school-going children and adolescents.
Between 2000 and 2022, the reported prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents rose from around 2 per cent to 10 per cent, according to the figures cited in the case.
The petitioners argued that clearer warnings on food packaging could help consumers make informed choices and understand the potential health consequences of regularly consuming products high in unhealthy nutrients.
The court also emphasised the importance of providing consumers with easily visible nutritional information rather than relying solely on detailed information printed elsewhere on packaging.
Ultra-processed food market expands
The issue assumes significance as India's ultra-processed food market has expanded rapidly.
According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, India's ultra-processed food market grew by more than 150 per cent between 2009 and 2023. The period has also witnessed a substantial rise in obesity, according to data cited before the court.
The Supreme Court's intervention could therefore have implications for how packaged food products are labelled and how nutritional risks are communicated to consumers.
The Centre has now been given two weeks to state its position. The court indicated that if the government does not take appropriate steps, it may consider issuing directions on the matter.