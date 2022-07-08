SC grants 5-day interim bail to Zubair; asks him not to post any tweets

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, submitted that the petitioner was a habitual offender and it was not a matter of one tweet or another, instead whether he was part of a syndicate which puts out tweets to destabilise the society.



Gonsalves said his client admitted the tweet, therefore there was no need for police investigation. "Where is the offence? If there is no offence, there is no investigation required...because of high court order, I am suffering," said Gonsalves.



Opposing Zubair's plea, Mehta contended that there was multiple suppression of facts in the petition filed by the petitioner. "Two orders of police remand and rejection of bail by different courts have been suppressed...this shows his conduct," said Mehta.



Mehta informed the top court that Zubair's bail was rejected by a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and he was remanded to custody.