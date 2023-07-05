SC issues notice on CBI plea challenging interim bail to Videocon Group founder

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea filed by the CBI challenging the interim bail to Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh issued notice to Dhoot after taking note of the submission of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, that the bail was granted without examining the case diary.

The high court on January 20 had granted interim bail to Dhoot, noting that the reason mentioned by the CBI for his arrest was "quite casual and without any substance".