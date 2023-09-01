SC judge recuses from hearing Satyendar Jain's bail plea; extends interim bail

Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Friday recused himself from hearing Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in a money laundering case and also extended his interim bail till the next date of hearing.

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Mishra presided over the case, wherein Jain has challenged Delhi High Court’s decision denying him bail in April.

During the hearing, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi orally mentioned the matter when the bench assembled, seeking a pass-over. "I want to clarify that I am not seeking an adjournment. I am ready to argue today."

However, on Justice Bopanna saying that they are unable to take it up before this bench, Singhvi clarified that he was only asking for a pass-over, urging the court to re-list the matter for hearing on a Tuesday.