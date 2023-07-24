SC extends ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail by 5 weeks

“There should be an independent evaluation,” Raju requestedto the apex court.

In view of the medical condition, the top court was inclined to pass an order extending the interim bail for five weeks and directed listing of ED’s request for an independent evaluation thereafter.

Earlier on July 10, the top court had directed to place medical reports on record and extended the interim bail till July 24, after it was submitted that three hospitals have recommended surgery for Jain.

The Supreme Court on May 26 had granted interim bail for six weeks to the former cabinet minister of the Delhi government, to get medical treatment in a private hospital of his choiceIt was contended before the top court that Jain has extreme health problems and has lost over 30 kg.

In April, the Delhi High Court had dismissed bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the central agency.

The high court had said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The simple fact is the CBI has filed a case of disproportionate assets (DA). The present court cannot go into the validity of these proceedings. Facts show that certain DA were masked. The court has to see the prima facie case. The broad probabilities indicate that the companies associated with him are controlled and managed by him. Learned special judge order (rejecting bail to Jain) does not have any perversity. Order is well reasoned," the judge said.

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed the AAP leader's bail application.