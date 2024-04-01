Supreme Court refuses stay on Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Monday, 1 April, refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque and sought response of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple trustees on the plea of the mosque management committee.

The top court also ordered maintaining of status quo on offering of namaz by Muslims on the mosque premises in Varanasi.

The court was hearing a fresh plea of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against an Allahabad High Court decision upholding a lower court's order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.