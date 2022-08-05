SC order paves way for induction of former players in AIFF administration

Kalyan Chaubey, former India goalkeeper and a party in the case, welcomed the decision by saying that he has been fighting for the cause of footballers for long and now his views have been vindicated.



Chaubey had told IANS earlier, "I demanded two things. One, according to the National Sports Code, the way AIFF is being run currently is not as per the rules. AIFF should follow the Supreme Court judgment in this regard, i.e., hold proper elections to run the committee.



"Secondly, the AIFF has put a very strange condition that if anybody wants to contest the federation's elections, he or she has to hold a position in a state association for at least four years."



Speaking to IANS on Friday, Chaubey, winner of three SAFF Championships, said, "What I had asked is that if a former footballer wants to contest the elections, he should be given a chance even if he doesn't fulfil the above criterion. This is because it is football for whose benefit this committee is there, and a former footballer can be a part of it."