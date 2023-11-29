SC panel for court directives to address civil society interference in Manipur compensation distribution

In the aftermath of ethnic violence in Manipur, where at least 38 families have refused the government's Rs 10 lakh compensation, the Supreme Court-appointed panel is navigating obstacles in the disbursement process.

The panel, led by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, which includes former Bombay High Court Judge, Justice Shalini P Joshi, and former Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Asha Menon, submitted its 14th report on 21 October, outlining the complexities faced in providing humanitarian assistance.

The committee, established by the Supreme Court (SC) to examine the humanitarian aspects of the ethnic violence, has brought forth concerns about interference from civil society organisations. The panel is reported to have sought court directions to "prohibit" such organisations from "interfering with and/or obstructing" the compensation distribution process.