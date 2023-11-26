"Separate state": Tribal MLAs from Manipur meet Mizoram CM, Kuki-Zos to hold rallies in 6 states

Ten Manipur tribal MLAs, including ministers, who have been demanding "separate administrations" (equivalent to separate state) for tribals in their state, have met Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga in Aizawl and sought his intervention to solve the ethnic crisis in Manipur.

To intensify the "separate administrations" demand for the tribals, the Kuki-Zo tribals, for the first time, would hold rallies in at least five other states besides Manipur on 29 November.

Manipur tribals' apex body, Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forums (ITLF), senior leader Ginza Vualzong on Saturday said that the 29 November mega rally of the Kuki-Zo tribals would be held in Mizoram, Tripura, Delhi, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, besides different districts in Manipur.

Zoramthanga, who is the President of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), said that the tribal MLAs of Manipur including ministers met him in Aizawl on Thursday and requested him to hold talks with the Naga leaders in Manipur and Nagaland regarding the current ethnic turmoil in the neighbouring state.

He said that the Manipur legislators, belonging to Kuki-Zo tribals, wanted to maintain good relationship with the Naga tribal community in this time of ethnic strife in Manipur.