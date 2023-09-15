SC questions Manipur Police for booking members of Editors Guild of India

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Manipur Police for booking the President and three editors of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) for allegedly releasing a "biased and factually inaccurate" report on the ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

During the hearing, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, and comprising J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, questioned the criminal prosecution of journalists under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC for making an incorrect statement in the report.

"Making a false statement in an article is not an offence under Section 153A. It may be incorrect. Will you prosecute journalists for 153A?" orally observed the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Manipur government, requested the top court to restrain itself from entering into the merits of the case while hearing the writ petition instituted under Article 32 of the Constitution.