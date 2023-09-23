SC questions rationality of continued punishment for reformed prisoners

Denying the relief of premature release to prisoners who have served extremely long periods of incarceration crushes their spirit, instils despair and signifies society’s resolve to be harsh and unforgiving, the Supreme Court has said.

The apex court said with such denial the idea of rewarding a prisoner for good conduct is entirely negated, and directed the immediate release of a murder convict who has already spent 26 years in custody.

A 67-year-old man was held guilty of killing a woman in 1994.

The man’s remission plea was considered by the jail advisory board nine times. On three occasions, the board recommended his premature release but the Kerala government rejected the proposal every time.

A bench of Justices, S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta said regardless of the morality of continued punishment one may question its rationality.

“The question is, what is achieved by continuing to punish a person who recognises the wrongness of what they have done, who no longer identifies with it, and who bears little resemblance to the person they were years earlier? It is tempting to say that they are no longer the same person.