SC rebukes Centre for non-compliance with order on benefits to disabled officer cadets

SC rebukes Centre for failing to reconsider benefits for disabled officer cadets.

Court says ordinary recruits get disability pension while officer cadets are denied similar benefits.

Centre gets another opportunity to reconsider the issue; matter posted for November 30.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rebuked the Centre for failing to comply with its directions to reconsider welfare measures for military officer cadets who become unfit due to disabilities suffered during training.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna, R Mahadevan and DK Upadhyaya was hearing a suo motu case concerning difficulties faced by officer cadets who were boarded out of military institutes because of injuries or disabilities suffered during training.

The court noted that there had been no genuine reconsideration of the recommendations of the 2015 Sabharwal Committee despite its clear directions issued on 4 August 2026.

The committee was constituted to review service and pension matters, including potential disputes, minimise litigation and strengthen institutional mechanisms for grievance redressal.

“What is this attitude you are showing to the court? You say we disposed it of in 2022 and there ends the matter. What is the attitude on the part of the department?” Justice Nagarathna orally observed.

The court said an affidavit filed by the Centre merely referred to meetings held in 2022 and reproduced earlier decisions rejecting disability pension and ex-servicemen status for officer cadets who were boarded out.

“There is no whisper” that the Sabharwal Committee's recommendations had been reconsidered in light of the court's 4 August direction, it said.