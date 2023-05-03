SC refuses to entertain plea by Ulama-i-Hind against 'The Kerala Story'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking a direction to the Centre and others not to allow the screening or release of the movie entitled 'The Kerala Story' at theatres, OTT platforms and other such avenues, and also that the trailer should be removed from the Internet.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said it cannot allow the Supreme Court to become a "super Article 226 court" (a super high court) and entertain everything raised using Article 32. Article 226 provides for high courts to issue instructions or writs to government authorities.



Advocate Vrinda Grover mentioned the Muslim body's plea before the court and submitted that the Kerala High Court was not hearing the matter before the film's release on May 5. Grover argued that they are vilifying the community and marketing it as the truth and also, they do not have a disclaimer also that this is a work of fiction.