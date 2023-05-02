'The Kerala Story': After row, 32,000 missing women changed to 3

As soon as the teaser of the film was released, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left and the UDF demanded that the film should not be screened.



Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said their stand has been clear and in the name of expression of freedom, they will not allow anyone to spread canards and it will be appropriately dealt with and they have already asked for a ban of the film.



A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a ban on the screening of the film.