SC refuses to cancel bail granted to ex-Andaman Chief Secy in job-for-sex racket case

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed pleas seeking cancellation of bail granted to former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain over allegations of gang-raping a 20-year-old woman in an alleged job-for-sex racket.

“We have dismissed all the petitions…We have directed the trial court to expedite the trial and parties are to cooperate,” said a bench led by Justice Vikram Nath, while pronouncing its verdict.

The bench also directed the UT administration to look into complaints relating to security and safety made by the complainant, who alleged that the senior IAS officer and the then Labour commissioner of Andaman and Nicobar Islands R.L. Rishi had sexually exploited and gang-raped her.