SC refuses to stay anticipatory bail granted to archbishop, sister in conversion case

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 14, refused to stay the anticipatory bail granted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to an archbishop and a sister accused of forcing Hindu children to convert to Christianity at an orphanage.

The top court, however, issued notices to Archbishop Jerald Alameda, 77, and sister Lily Joseph on separate appeals by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Madhya Pradesh government.

“Issue notice...We cannot stay the anticipatory bail and we cannot stay the observations of the high court also,” a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The bench listed the pleas of the NCPCR and the state government for hearing after two weeks.