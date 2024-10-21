SC refuses to stay ongoing Grade-I posts exam in Telangana

On 21 October, Monday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the ongoing examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to fill up 563 Grade-I posts in various government departments, saying such an order will lead to “chaos.”

“The examination is to commence at 2 pm… There will be chaos if we stay the exam at this stage,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, when senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for a petitioner, pressed for an interim stay.

“The exam is to happen today. Students have already entered the exam centres," the bench noted.

Sibal submitted the aspirants would lose out on the chance to appear in the exam being conducted for the first time in the state.

Group-I mains examination conducted by the TGPSC commenced on Monday and will continue till October 27 for the 563 vacancies.