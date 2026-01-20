Newspapers can't be stopped: SC restrains PCB action against Punjab Kesari

Observing that “newspapers cannot be stopped”, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday directed the Punjab government and the PSPCB (Punjab State Pollution Control Board) not to take any coercive steps against the publication of the Punjab Kesari in the state.

Taking up the newspaper group’s plea on an urgent oral mentioning, the court ordered that the printing presses of the Hindi daily shall continue to function uninterruptedly, notwithstanding the PSPCB’s decision to snap power supply over alleged violations.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi said the interim protection would remain effective until the Punjab and Haryana High Court pronounces its verdict on the newspaper group’s petition challenging the state’s actions, and for one additional week thereafter.

“Without prejudice to the rights of both sides, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, it is directed that the printing press of Punjab Kesari newspaper shall continue to function uninterruptedly. However, status quo shall be maintained with respect to the other commercial establishments, be it the hotel etc.

“This interim arrangement is made till the pronouncement of the judgment of the high court and one week more to enable the aggrieved party to approach the appropriate forum,” the Bench said after a brief hearing.

At the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the newspaper group, described the matter as “extraordinary” and alleged a coordinated campaign of harassment by the state following the publication of articles critical of the Punjab government.