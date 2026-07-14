SC seeks Centre, CBSE, NCERT replies on pleas against 3 language rule for Class 9

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on two fresh petitions challenging the mandatory three-language policy for Class 9 students.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana issued notices after senior advocates appearing for the petitioners raised concerns over textbook shortages, lack of teachers and the sudden implementation of the policy.

The court directed the Centre and other respondents to file their replies within 10 days.

"We will hear (the petitions) on July 29," the CJI said.

The fresh petitions have been filed by Amandeep Kaur and Arpan Roy Choudhury, making the Centre, CBSE and NCERT parties to the proceedings.

Senior advocate Anand Grover argued that the CBSE circulars were contrary to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act and alleged that languages were being imposed without adequate alternatives or infrastructure.

"They are implementing unlawful circulars which are against the RTE Act. They are imposing languages without alternatives. If Punjabi is taught without Sanskrit, where will teachers come?" Grover submitted.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan highlighted what he described as practical difficulties in implementing the policy, including the availability of textbooks.

"We are here for class 6 and 9 students. First, the most practical problem is that one state has said that by July one, all books have to be available. Now only books of three out of 22 languages are available. This creates a manpower issue also because of no teachers," he said.

He also questioned the treatment of English as a non-native language under the framework.

"They say non-native languages are different from native languages... now they are treating English as a non-native language," Sankaranarayanan said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi raised concerns over the impact of the policy on students who had previously studied foreign languages.