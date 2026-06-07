Digvijaya urges PM to halt mid-session rollout of CBSE 3-language policy

“Despite its own Governing Body’s decision, the CBSE issued a circular on 15 May 2026, directing schools to implement third-language instruction in Class IX from 1 July,” Singh said.

He pointed out that NCERT has yet to publish the required textbooks and that schools have instead been advised to use Grade 6 language books, raising questions about academic preparedness and implementation.

“It is not clear how and why the CBSE has so evidently overturned its Governing Body’s decision in a manner that threatens the academic planning of thousands of schools,” he said.

Singh also flagged concerns from southern and northeastern states, where students may face additional challenges due to language diversity and the limited availability of recognised regional and tribal language options.

Highlighting another practical hurdle, he said Sanskrit had emerged as a preferred third-language option in many schools, but there was a severe shortage of qualified teachers and appropriate study material.

Calling for immediate relief for students already enrolled in Class 9, Singh urged the prime minister to defer the policy until schools are adequately prepared.

“Rising above all other considerations, my respectful recommendation is that the implementation of this policy for current Class IX students be put on hold immediately,” he wrote.

The Rajya Sabha MP also noted that the issue is currently before the courts, but a verdict is expected only after schools have been directed to begin implementation, making timely intervention essential.

The letter marks Singh’s second communication to the prime minister this week. Earlier, he had sought a comprehensive White Paper on paper leaks and irregularities in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), arguing that the lack of transparency has increased anxiety among students and parents.

With IANS inputs