Kerala va Union govt: Borrowing limit case sent to Constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Monday, 1 April, has referred to a five-judge bench Constitution Bench the case filed by Kerala against the union government for imposing limits on the state’s borrowing capacity.

The bench comprising justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan refused the interim relief sought by Kerala for additional borrowing for FY 2023–24. It highlighted that the state had already received substantial relief for the financial year from the Union after the court had intervened in the matter and that the balance of convenience was now in favour of the union government.

The Court said that it had applied the triple test of prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable injury. Having done so, the court was inclined to accept the argument of the union government that if there is any over-utilisation of the borrowing limits by a state in a financial year, there can be corresponding deductions in the subsequent years.

However, the judges also observed that the case filed by the state raises issues related to interpretation of the Constitution and referred the matter to the five-judge Constitution bench in accordance with Article 145(3).