SC sets guidelines on portrayal of disabled persons in visual media, films

The Supreme Court laid down guidelines against "disparaging" portrayal of persons with disabilities in visual media and films on Monday, 8 July saying that terms such as "cripple" and "spastic" have acquired "devalued meanings" in societal perceptions.

The verdict came on a plea filed by one Nipun Malhotra, who submitted that the Hindi film 'Aankh Micholi' contained deprecatory references to differently abled persons.

Pronouncing the verdict, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said, "Words cultivate institutional discrimination and terms such as cripple and spastic have come to acquire devalued meanings in societal perceptions about persons with disabilities."