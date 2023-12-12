SC slams Delhi govt's 'lackadaisical' approach over granting funds to HC

The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 December slammed the Delhi government over its 'lackadaisical' approach towards providing funds to the Delhi High Court and district judiciary for infrastructure development.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to convene a meeting on the issue.

"What is happening? What is your government doing? You don't want to give any funds to the Delhi High Court? We need approval by Thursday, 14 December. It is a model High Court and look at the condition. Judges are undergoing training and there are no courtrooms," the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.