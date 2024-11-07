SC strikes down NCLAT approval of Jet Airways transfer to Jalan-Kalrock consortium

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 November, set aside a previous ruling by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that approved the transfer of Jet Airways’ ownership to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) under an established resolution plan.

The decision came after appeals from the State Bank of India (SBI) and other creditors, who argued that the consortium failed to comply with financial commitments laid out in the plan.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge bench, pronounced the verdict, which had been reserved since 16 October. Notably, the court cited JKC’s failure to provide the initial payment tranche within the stipulated timeframe as grounds for the judgment.

Consequently, a Rs 150 crore bank guarantee deposited by JKC was forfeited. The Supreme Court’s ruling comes just days before Chandrachud’s scheduled retirement on 10 November.

The case revolves around the bankruptcy proceedings of Jet Airways, which ceased operations in 2019 due to severe financial challenges. SBI, the largest lender, initiated insolvency proceedings, leading to the airline’s admission into a resolution process under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In 2021, the consortium—comprising UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch of Kalrock Capital Partners—was declared the successful bidder with plans to revive the airline.

However, the execution of this resolution plan has been contentious. SBI and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) argued before the Supreme Court that the revival proposal was not viable, particularly given JKC’s inability to meet financial deadlines.