SC summons Patanjali’s Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for violating contempt notice

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 19 March ordered Patanjali Ayurveda's managing director Acharya Balkrishna and co-founder Baba Ramdev to appear before it on the next hearing in the misleading advertising case for not responding to the contempt notice.

The bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah were hearing a case where it had previously issued a contempt notice to both Balkrishna and Ramdev for continuing to publish misleading advertisements about their products.

During the hearing on Tuesday, when the Bench was informed that the duo had not filed a reply to the contempt notice, the court decided to ask them to appear personally for the next hearing.

"On the last date of hearing, notice to show cause was issued to the Respondent No. 5 (Patanjali) and its Managing Director as to why the contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them. A period of two weeks was granted to file a reply and reply is not on record. In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, it is deemed appropriate to direct the presence of the MD of Patanjali on the next date of the hearing. Having gone through the advertisements, and on noticing that the said advertisements reflect endorsements thereof by Acharya Ramdev, it is deemed appropriate to issue show cause notice as to why the contempt of proceedings should not be issued against him too. The managing director of Patanjali shall remain present on the next date of hearing along with the newly impleaded proposed contemnor Acharya Ramdev,” stated the bench.

When senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Patanjali, was asked about the response to the contempt notice, he said the reply couldn’t be filed. “It was a very short reply,” said Rohatgi.

Rohatgi tried to wriggle out of the situation, but the judges said there would be consequences to this action as they had to take this matter seriously. They pointed out that Patanjali had been given two weeks instead of the usual one week to file a response.