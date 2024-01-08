SC to consider listing pleas for review of verdict upholding validity of 'Jallikattu' law

The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 January agreed to consider listing pleas seeking review of its 2023 judgement upholding the validity of amendments made in a Tamil Nadu law to allow bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the review pleas needed to be listed and considered.

“I will see the email today (on listing of pleas),” the CJI said.

Usually, the review pleas are considered in chambers by way of circulation by the SC judges.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, since retired, had delivered a unanimous verdict on 18 May 2023 upholding the validity of amendment acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka which allowed 'Jallikattu', bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport 'Kambala'.