SC to hear ED plea alleging interference by Mamata Banerjee in I-PAC searches

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging obstruction by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during recent searches at the offices of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

According to the apex court’s published cause list, the matter is scheduled to come up on Wednesday before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K V Viswanathan.

The hearing had previously been deferred after senior advocate Kapil Sibal cited ill health and was unable to appear. During a brief session last week, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, informed the court of Sibal’s absence and did not oppose an adjournment. The bench subsequently rescheduled the case for 18 February.

The federal agency has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking directions for the registration of FIRs against Banerjee, the state’s Director General of Police and the Kolkata Police Commissioner. It alleges that its officers were prevented from carrying out lawful duties during simultaneous search operations.

In her counter-affidavit, Banerjee has strongly rejected the allegations, maintaining that her presence at the premises was limited and intended solely to secure confidential data belonging to her party, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

She stated that on 8 January 2026 she visited the residence of Pratik Jain on Loudon Street and I-PAC’s office in Bidhannagar after learning that sensitive political material linked to the Trinamool was being accessed during the searches. According to the affidavit, the data was closely tied to the party’s preparations for the forthcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.