Supreme Court postpones Mahua Moitra expulsion case to 2024

The Supreme Court, which had agreed to hear the case of the expulsion of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra before the court closed for winter vacations, has now postponed the hearing to next year.

It will now be heard on 3 January 2024.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti said that they had received the file in the morning, but Khanna said he would need more time to read the file and hence listed the matter for the new year. Friday, 22 December, is the last day before the Court closes for its winter vacations.

In her petition, Moitra accused the parliamentary ethics committee of "breaking every rule" when they looked into the cash-for-query allegations against her and recommended her expulsion. She has alleged “substantial illegality” and “arbitrariness” by the committee.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had made an appeal before Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, as the chief justice of India (CJI) was part of a five-judge bench hearing a Constitutional matter. Kaul, however, said that the CJI would take the call on this matter and that it should be mentioned before him.

Later, Singhvi appeared before the CJI to seek a listing for either Thursday, 14 December, or Friday, 15 December.

Chandrachud in turn had asked Singhvi to send the request on email and added that he would look into listing it soon. "The matter may not have been registered. If an email is sent, I would look at it right away. Please send it," said the CJI. Singhvi said he would send the email immediately.