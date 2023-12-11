Mahua Moitra vows to continue fight against expulsion, approaches SC

Recently expelled from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash-for-query' case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra conveyed a resolute message to her Lok Sabha constituency of Krishnanagar, emphasising her commitment to the ongoing battle and pledging to remain steadfast in the fight against perceived injustice.

Moitra, a first-time MP, was expelled from the house on Friday. The Parliamentary Ethics Committee's report, which held her accountable for accepting gifts and illegal gratification, paved the way for her expulsion.

Following a contentious debate where Moitra was denied the opportunity to speak, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi proposed a motion to expel the TMC member for "unethical conduct", a motion that was adopted through a voice vote.

Expressing gratitude in a video message to her former constituency, Moitra thanked her supporters and party activists for their unwavering support. "I want to thank all the residents of Krishnanagar and party workers for supporting me and standing by me from the core of my heart. I am your daughter; I am the daughter of the soil. I will be with all of you as long as you want me," she said.