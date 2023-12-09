Brinda Karat stands by Mahua Moitra, wonders why Modi was not investigated

Writing in the Indian Express on Saturday, CPM MP Brinda Karat questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was even more guilty than the just expelled Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra. If accepting expensive gifts amounted to a breach of ethics and contempt of the house, she asks, why was there no inquiry against him?

Karat’s defence of Moitra is remarkable because in Bengal, the two are bitter political rivals. The CPM in opposes the Trinamool Congress (TMC) even more vehemently than it does the BJP. The defence also shows that Moitra’s expulsion has united the INDIA bloc partners to rally round the expelled MP.

Commentators had, of course, noticed former Congress president Sonia Gandhi standing by Moitra, and standing behind her in solidarity on Friday when the latter spoke to the media outside Parliament. What INDIA the bloc had not been able to achieve, quipped journalist Sagarika Ghose, had been achieved by the expulsion of Moitra. The summary expulsion has united the Opposition, because the partners realise that Moitra is just among the first few to be targeted among them.