How did Mahua Moitra compromise national security? Read Nishikant Dubey’s reply

“Did the MP share login details with a third party abroad or not? If yes, the nation wants disqualification for a corrupt person who, for 40 pieces of silver, can sell the country and its safety,” is a sentiment shared by many when it comes to the allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday in the cash for query case.

Among the allegations she faces are receiving gifts and cash from a Dubai-based businessman to ask questions against the Adani Group in Parliament, and sharing her login details to the LS members' portal with the businessman, thereby compromising national security.

The Parliamentary ethics committee which probed the allegations, too, has insinuated in its 104-page report that by sharing the login details, national security was compromised.

The committee apparently asked the complainant, BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey, how sharing login details with a third person compromised national security. Dubey's reply, as recorded by the committee, is classic.

"You call a technical expert. I am not a technical expert. But I know because before that I have also worked in a telephone company that if someone enters your system, that is why Gmail is called a public platform. Gmail is not used by the Government of India. She uses her own. They create their own systems… that is why NIC is still an agency of the Government of India. He has not given it to any private agency. It is national security. If someone goes into your system, then any information can be easily removed from there.”