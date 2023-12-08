Karti Chidambaram uses timed-out dismissal analogy on Mahua Moitra expulsion

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday used the analogy of Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews' timed-out dismissal in the recently-held cricket World Cup while slamming the Union government over the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha in a "cash-for-query" case.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

Speaking to PTI outside Parliament, Chidambaram said a woman, particularly a single woman who has been humiliated and wronged, only rises in politics. He said Moitra is going to come back to the 18th Lok Sabha with a bigger winning margin of votes.

"It is a very unfortunate event. The House has relied on a very erroneous report, a report which has no legal basis. The report has violated every principle of natural justice and the procedure of evidence," he said. "There has been a complaint, there has been an ethics committee, there has been a recommendation, and there has been an acceptance of it, which is only an eyewash."