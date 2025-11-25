SC upholds dismissal of Christian Army officer who refused to enter a temple

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 25 November, dismissed a petition filed by former Army officer Samuel Kamalesan challenging his dismissal from service over his refusal to enter the sanctum sanctorum of a regimental temple during religious activities, terming his conduct “the grossest kind of indiscipline.”

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, upheld the Delhi High Court’s order that validated the Army’s action and held Kamalesan’s behaviour incompatible with military discipline.

"Is this sort of cantankerous conduct permissible in a disciplined force?" Justice Kant asked.



“What kind of message has he been sending? He should have been thrown out for this only. This is the grossest kind of indiscipline by an Army official,” CJI Kant observed during the hearing. The court emphasised that officers are expected to lead by example, especially in matters that influence cohesion within troops.

“You are insulting your troops. You cannot have a private understanding of what your religion permits when you are in uniform,” the bench remarked.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Kamalesan, argued that the officer was punished for a single act of refusal arising from his Christian faith, and submitted that Kamalesan had otherwise participated respectfully in all regimental and multi-faith events. He maintained that entering the sanctum would violate his conscience.