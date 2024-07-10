SC upholds Muslim women's right to seek maintenance

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 July, held that Muslim women could file a petition to claim maintenance from their divorced husbands under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.

The bench of justices B.V. Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih, in two separate but concurring judgements, dismissed a petition filed by a Muslim man against a direction to pay interim maintenance to his divorced wife under Section 125 of the CrPC. The court underscored that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, would not prevail over Section 125, which applies to all women, irrespective of their religion, and not just to married women either.

"We are dismissing the criminal appeal with the conclusion that Section 125 CrPC would be applicable to all women," stated Justice Nagarathna. The bench said that maintenance is not charity, but the right of married women and it is applicable to all married women, irrespective of their religion.

The bench also highlighted that if, during the pendency of a petition under Section 125 of the CrPC, a Muslim woman is divorced, then she can take recourse to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The bench stated that the remedy under the 2019 Act is in addition to the remedy under Section 125 CrPC.

The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal by Telangana-based Mohd Abdul Samad, who had been ordered to pay maintenance of Rs 20,000 to his ex-wife by a family court in the state. The woman had moved the family court under Section 125 of CrPC, seeking maintenance and stating that Samad had invoked triple talaq. Samad, however, appealed to the high court, which directed the petitioner to pay Rs 10,000 as maintenance.