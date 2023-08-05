SC verdict on Rahul Gandhi will further strengthen INDIA’s resolve: Mamata

The Supreme Court’s verdict staying the lower court’s order convicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case will further strengthen the resolve of the opposition Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to fight against the BJP-led NDA, West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee said on Friday.

In a tweet after the apex court verdict came, Banerjee, who expressed her happiness over the development and also described the development as the victory of the judiciary.

"I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of @RahulGandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!" she posted.