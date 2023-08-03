Scattered showers, heavy downpours expected across India: IMD

Subdued rainfall activity is likely over Peninsular India during next five days while there will be an increase in rainfall over Bihar after two days under the influence of remnants of low pressure area or cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday .

In the bulletin, the weather agency said that in east Madhya Pradesh, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Thursday and Friday, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Saturday. West Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday," it said.

In Chhattisgarh, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Chhattisgarh on Thursday and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. South Uttar Pradesh will experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall during Thursday to August 6.