SC Bar Association moves court over Dayanand Univ harassment case

The SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a detailed inquiry into shocking allegations that female sanitation workers at Haryana’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) were asked to prove they were menstruating by sending images of their private parts.

The plea, filed by the apex lawyers’ body, calls for directions to the Centre and the Haryana government to probe the incident and to frame national guidelines ensuring that the right to dignity, health, bodily autonomy and privacy of women and girls is not violated during menstruation.

The petition follows the registration of a case on 31 October, when three persons linked to MDU were booked for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said the university incident took place on 26 October, just hours before Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh was scheduled to visit the Rohtak campus.

According to the FIR, two contractual supervisors, employed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd, allegedly forced the sanitation workers to continue cleaning despite their unease and then demanded photographic proof that they were menstruating.