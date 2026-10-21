School principal shot in Jharkhand’s Khunti, remains critical
Father Benedict Barla found wounded on school premises; police examine CCTV footage as motive remains unknown
Father Benedict Barla, principal of RC Boys Middle School in Khunti, was found critically injured on the school premises on Wednesday morning
The priest was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Ranchi for further treatment
Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers and establish the timing and motive of the shooting
Father Benedict Barla, principal of RC Boys Middle School in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, is in a critical condition after being shot by unidentified attackers, police said on Wednesday.
Barla, who is associated with St Michael’s Cathedral, was found lying in a pool of blood on the school premises at around 8.30 am.
Preliminary information indicated that he had been in the school office the previous night. Investigators have yet to establish whether the shooting occurred overnight or early on Wednesday.
He was rushed to Khunti Sadar Hospital for emergency care. Doctors referred him to Ranchi because of the severity of his injuries, and he was subsequently admitted to Pulse Hospital for further treatment.
The district superintendent of police, the sub-divisional police officer and other personnel visited the school after being informed of the incident. Officers inspected the premises and began gathering evidence.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV recordings from nearby areas and roads leading to the school to trace the attackers’ movements and reconstruct the sequence of events.
Police have yet to identify those responsible or establish a motive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
With IANS inputs