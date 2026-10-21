School principal shot in Jharkhand’s Khunti, remains critical

Father Benedict Barla, principal of RC Boys Middle School in Khunti, was found critically injured on the school premises on Wednesday morning

The priest was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Ranchi for further treatment

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers and establish the timing and motive of the shooting

Father Benedict Barla, principal of RC Boys Middle School in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, is in a critical condition after being shot by unidentified attackers, police said on Wednesday.

Barla, who is associated with St Michael’s Cathedral, was found lying in a pool of blood on the school premises at around 8.30 am.

Preliminary information indicated that he had been in the school office the previous night. Investigators have yet to establish whether the shooting occurred overnight or early on Wednesday.