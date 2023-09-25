Schools reopen after Kozhikode Nipah scare, masks and sanitisers back

A large number of educational institutions in Kozhikode’s containment zones opened on Monday, 25 September, 11 days after closing down due to a surge in Nipah cases.

However, the district authorities have strictly implemented all the protocols that were in place during Covid times. Students who arrived in school were asked to sanitise their hands and mask up.

Kozhikode saw two Nipah deaths and six positive cases. Over 950 samples were sent for testing, but there have been no new positive cases for the past week.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Virology officials from Pune are continuing their tests on samples collected from bats from the two places which had reported positive cases.

They are continuing with the testing as they are yet to identify the cause of this latest Nipah outbreak.