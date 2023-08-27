Science and belief are two different entities: ISRO Chairman Somanath

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath said that science and belief are two different entities and that there is no need to mix the two.

He was answering a question while interacting with reporters in Chennai after conducting prayers at the Sree Pournamikavu Temple on Sunday.

The ISRO Chief reached Thiruvananthapuram after the successful launch of the Lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon on August 23.

S. Somanath said that there was no controversy regarding the naming of the landing space on the moon as ‘ShivSakthi’ and added that the nation has the right to name the place. The esteemed scientist said that several other countries had put their names on the moon and it has always been the prerogative of the concerned nation.