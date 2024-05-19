Scorching heat across Rajasthan, Barmer hottest at 46.9 degrees Celsius
During this period, warnings of strong heatwaves in many areas have been issued, says Meteorological Centre, Jaipur
Heat conditions have intensified in Rajasthan with the maximum temperature reaching 46.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the weather department said on Saturday, 18 May.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, most parts of the state have been experiencing intense heat for many days and this phase will continue for another week.
During this period, warnings of strong heatwaves in many areas have been issued, it said.
The weather department also issued red and orange alerts in more than 16 districts of Rajasthan for Sunday and Monday.
Apart from Barmer, the maximum temperatures recorded include 46.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 46.3 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 46.2 degrees Celsius in Jalore, Jaisalmer, Karauli, and Ganganagar, 46.1 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar), 45.9 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 45.8 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, and 45.5 degrees Celsius in Kota, Churu and Bikaner, the centre said.
The scientists from the World Weather Attribution group emphasised that heat waves intensified by climate change are making life much tougher for people living in poverty across Asia.
The IMD had earlier warned of extreme heat in India during the April-June period, coinciding with the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections that end on 1 June.
