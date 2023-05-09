Scrapping of Muslim quota in Karnataka: SC says no political statement should be made on issue

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took serious exception to political statements being made on the sub-judice matter related to withdrawal of four percent Muslim quota in Karnataka, saying "some sanctity needs to be maintained".



A bench of Justices KM Joseph, BV Nagarathna and Ahsanuddin Amanullaj said, "When the matter is pending before the court and there is court order on Karnataka Muslim quota, then there should not be any political statements on the issue. It is not appropriate. Some sanctity needs to be maintained".



Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioners challenging scrapping of the four percent Muslim quota, said, "Everyday home minister is making statements in Karnataka that they have withdrawn four percent Muslim quota. Why should such statements be made?"



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Karnataka government objected to the statements being made, saying he is not aware of any such remarks and if anyone is saying that quota on the basis of religion should not be there, then what is wrong and it is a fact.