SC’s 9-judge bench to hear pleas on women’s entry, religious freedom from 7 April

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India will begin final hearings from 7 April on a batch of petitions concerning alleged discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple, and the broader scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

The bench will be led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprise Justices B.V. Nagarathna, M.M. Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B. Varale, R. Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, according to the court’s cause list.

Sabarimala verdict

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench, by a 4:1 majority, allowed entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala shrine, striking down the ban on women aged between 10 and 50 as unconstitutional.

Subsequently, in November 2019, another Constitution bench headed by former CJI Ranjan Gogoi referred a range of related questions on religious freedom and gender equality to a larger bench, noting that the issues extended beyond one religion or practice.

Wider scope of hearing

The nine-judge bench will not only revisit Sabarimala-related issues but also examine similar questions across religions, including: