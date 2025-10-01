Scuffle erupts mid-air between Amethi MLA and passenger on Delhi-Lucknow flight
The incident occurred on flight AI-837 when MLA Singh reportedly objected to the passenger allegedly using foul language during a phone call
A confrontation broke out on an Air India flight from Delhi to Lucknow on Tuesday between Amethi MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh and a passenger over the use of offensive language, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on flight AI-837 when Singh reportedly objected to the passenger, Samad Ali, allegedly using foul language during a phone call. Fellow travellers reportedly tried to intervene, but the passenger continued shouting, prompting the MLA to step in.
“The man continued with derogatory words which are unacceptable in any civil society. When I tried to stop him firmly, he misbehaved with me as well,” Singh told reporters after landing in Lucknow.
Sources said the cabin crew had to intervene to separate the two as tensions escalated mid-flight.
Following the incident, Singh filed a complaint at Sarojininagar Police Station, leading to the registration of an FIR. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
“The Constitution gives us freedom, but that does not mean one can misuse it to infringe on others’ dignity,” the lawmaker added.
Samad Ali, a resident of Rajjipur village under Hathgaon Police Station in Fatehpur district, was subsequently taken into police custody.
Authorities have urged travellers to maintain decorum and respect fellow passengers to avoid similar incidents in the future.
With PTI Inputs
