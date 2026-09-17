Season’s first snowfall blankets higher reaches of Gulmarg and Gurez
Overnight rain lashes the Kashmir Valley as the weather department forecasts more showers and thunderstorms
The higher reaches of Gulmarg and Gurez received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday, while overnight rain lashed the plains of the Kashmir Valley, officials said.
Snow fell during the night across the upper reaches of Gulmarg, the popular ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The Apharwat area and Gondola Phase 2 were among the places covered by a thin white layer.
The snowfall added to the scenic appeal of the tourist destination as the region marked the arrival of colder weather.
Snow was also reported in Tulail Valley and Kabuli Gali in the frontier Gurez sector of Bandipora district. A few other higher-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir received light snowfall.
Meanwhile, overnight rain affected several parts of the Valley’s plains, including Srinagar.
The Meteorological Department has forecast fairly widespread light rain or thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Weather conditions are expected to improve thereafter, with mainly dry weather likely across the region from Friday.
With PTI inputs