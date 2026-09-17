Season’s first snowfall blankets higher reaches of Gulmarg and Gurez

The higher reaches of Gulmarg and Gurez received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday, while overnight rain lashed the plains of the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

Snow fell during the night across the upper reaches of Gulmarg, the popular ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The Apharwat area and Gondola Phase 2 were among the places covered by a thin white layer.

The snowfall added to the scenic appeal of the tourist destination as the region marked the arrival of colder weather.