Second FIR filed against builders over waterlogged pit linked to Noida death

Authorities have registered a second first information report against five builders in connection with a large, water-filled pit in Noida’s Sector 150 that is linked to the death of a software engineer, officials said on Thursday.

The latest case has been filed against representatives of Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd for alleged breaches of environmental and pollution control laws. The development comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government continued its inquiry for a third consecutive day.

Officials familiar with the probe said the three-member SIT has sought detailed information from multiple wings of the Noida Authority, including the civil, projects and traffic departments, focusing on construction activity in Sector 150 and the area surrounding the site of the fatal incident.

The SIT, headed by Additional Director General of Police (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, is required to submit its report to the state government by Saturday.

According to the FIR registered at Knowledge Park police station on Wednesday, the accused — Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Anchal Bohra and Nirmal Kumar — have been booked under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In his complaint, sub-inspector Regal Kumar said that during routine patrolling on 20 January, police discovered a “very large and wide” pit at plot number SC-02/A3 in Sector 150, close to a public road. The pit appeared to have been dug using heavy machinery and had remained waterlogged for several years.

The FIR stated that the pit was extremely deep and that prolonged stagnation of water had resulted in severe pollution, with muddy water emitting a foul smell. It added that rainwater had carried garbage into the pit, worsening air pollution and posing risks to public health.