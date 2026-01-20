Builder arrested in Noida pit drowning case; police hunt second promote

Police in Noida have arrested a builder in connection with the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his SUV fell into a water-filled pit dug for construction work in Sector 150, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Abhay Kumar, is one of the owners of Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the other promoter, Manish Kumar.

According to police, the pit—around 20 feet deep—was dug in 2021 in Sector 150 for the construction of a mall’s basement. It has remained filled with water since the following year. After Mehta’s death, an FIR was registered against Wishtown Planners and Lotus Greens on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

Lotus Greens later told authorities that it had sold the project in 2019–20 to Wishtown Planners and the Grihapravesh Group, with the approval of the Noida Authority.

The arrest comes amid administrative action by the Uttar Pradesh government, which on Monday removed Lokesh M, a 2005-batch IAS officer, from the post of Noida Authority chief executive officer, and ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.