Secularism cannot be taught in crash courses, it must be a way of life: Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar on Thursday said secularism cannot be imparted through “crash courses” or formal instruction, arguing that it has to be lived and absorbed as a way of life.

Speaking at the inaugural day of the 19th Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), Akhtar said secular values take root not through lectures but through everyday practice and social environment.

“Secularism should be a way of life because when everyone around you is living like this, and then it comes to you automatically. If one day you are given a lecture and you remember points A, B and C, that is fake, that is artificial. It can hardly last,” he said during his session titled ‘Javed Akhtar: Points of View’.

“But if it is your way of life — the way you have seen your elders and the people you admire living — then it comes within you,” he added.

Akhtar said that in recent years secularism had been reduced to a “four-letter word”, even though its true meaning lay in lived experience rather than ideology.

Growing up without religious imposition

Reflecting on his childhood, the poet, who identifies as an atheist, said he grew up in a household of agnostics and atheists where religion rarely figured in daily life.

He said the only people he ever saw praying were his maternal grandparents and recalled an incident involving his grandmother that left a lasting impression on him.

Akhtar said his grandfather once tried to persuade him to memorise religious verses by offering 50 paise — a significant sum at the time. His grandmother, however, strongly objected, insisting that no one had the right to impose religion on another person.

“That was the end of my religious education,” Akhtar said. “At that time, I was unhappy because I lost the chance to earn 50 paise. But in retrospect, I think of her as a woman who could not even write her name, yet had this sensibility. I wish our leaders had even one-tenth of it.”